Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says it was human error that led to a privacy breach over the weekend.

On Sunday, an internal document containing sensitive personal information was sent out mistakenly over email to media outlets and community groups.

Police say they have reported the breach to the Privacy Commissioner.

“There was absolutely no malice in it,” Bray told reporters on Tuesday. “I mean, it was a mistake. I said to our team when we were talking about it, have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? Have you ever sent out an email and thought, oh I shouldn’t have sent that? The reality is that happens. Technology is flowing fast and furious every day. I use it, we all do, and it was an unfortunate mistake. But, it’s something we were able to get on top of very quickly and work to try and protect those people who were affected.”

Police have also contacted all of the people identified in the breach and are now working to mitigate any further breach of their information. They’re also working to prevent a similar situation again in the future.