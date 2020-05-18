REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This is the first time the province has reported no new cases since reporting it's initial case.

Eleven more people have recovered and five remain in hospital. There have been 455 recoveries in Saskatchewan.

To date, the province has reported 592 cases of COVID-19, 131 of which are active.

Of the five in hospital, two are receiving inpatient care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina, and three are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

The province noted that hospitalizations are counted by the location of the hospital, as opposed to the residence of the patient. However, active cases are counted by residence.

Forty-eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Saskatchewan healthcare workers.

Of the total number of cases reported, 219 have been located in the far north, 164 in Saskatoon, 106 in the north, 76 in Regina, 15 from the south region and 12 in the central area.

COVID-19 has infected 83 people under the age of 19. Two hundred and ten people from ages 20 to 39, 182 people from ages of 40 to 59, 99 people from the ages of 60 to 79 and 18 people over 80 have been infected with the virus.

Of the provinces total cases, 51 per cent are women and 49 per cent are men.

Six deaths have been reported in Saskatchewan.

The province has tested 41,159 people.