No notable increase in police related incidents at QCX: police say

Regina police are pleased to report very few incidents over the course of this year’s Queen City Exhibition.

The five day event at REAL District saw 12 reports of lost children who were reunited with family/caregivers, six reports of intoxication and two people who were wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested by police.

Additionally two assaults were reported.

One incident involved a knife and ended with a 16-year-old teen being charged with assault with a weapon.

The victim was treated for minor injuries in hospital.