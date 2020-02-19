REGINA -- A firefighter fell through the second floor of a home while investigating a fire in the 1300 block of Rae St. on Tuesday evening.

"They made entry to do a search for occupants, we did have a firefighter go through the floor. Fortunately he's okay. Healthy and safe today,” Regina Fire and Protective Services Acting Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt said.

Hewitt says the firefighter was at the top of the stairwell and fell through the second floor, landing on his feet on the main floor.

Fire crews arrived around 8:15 p.m. and managed to supress the blaze long enough to get inside the home.

No one was home when the fire broke out. An investigation is underway and Hewitt says crews will have to wait for the ice formed from the water hoses to thaw before a cause can be determined.

"We do know there was no damage, the fire was contained to the main property, there was no damage to the structures adjacent to the property,” Hewitt said

The next door neighbour says she didn’t notice the fire until she heard the commotion.

"We were just doing our normal thing before someone came and banged on our door. Like we didn't even notice it,” neighbour Erina Mantee said. "Well, when I looked and seen out the window, it was almost touching the house. So I ran outside.”

Mantee says she heard something before the fire started.

"A half hour before it started I did hear someone back there, fiddling around back there,” Mantee said.

Hewitt says it will be a couple of days of investigation before crews can determine what kind of damage was done and what may have caused the fire.