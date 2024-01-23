'No place I'd rather be': Riders' Lauther talks contract extension and community involvement

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced three-point specialist Brett Lauther will stay with the club for another three years.

“Around three years is actually considered really long, especially in the CFL, maybe not in other leagues, but the standard is probably a year or two. I definitely wanted something a little longer. I know I’m on the ‘back nine’ but I feel like I have a lot of good years left here and I’d like to finish up in the green uniform,” he said.

The 33-year-old Truro, Nova Scotia, native has spent five seasons with the Roughriders and said he couldn’t be happier.

“There’s no place I’d rather be, especially playing football. This is home to me now,” he said ecstatically. “What I always wanted to do was be back here but I guess being around for about 10 years in the CFL in the back of your mind, you never know. I’m just super thankful for JO and Kyle and everyone in the whole organization for helping me through the process.”

During his five years with the green and white, Lauther has made 203 of 242 field goal attempts, 130 of 142 converts and 14 special teams tackles. He was named the Riders’ Most Outstanding Canadian in 2018 and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018 and 2021.

The last two years, the Riders have found themselves outside of a playoff spot and Lauther is looking forward to trying to change that narrative especially with a new head coach.

“I’m just fired up for this season because the last couple were obviously a little bit difficult but I feel like the team is making the right moves and especially at free agency we’ll be able to make the Riders great again this year,” he said.

Lauther is also a record holder within the organization as his overall accuracy rate of 83.9 per cent is the best of any kicker in Roughrider’s history who have attempted a minimum of 100 field goals.

Now he will look to take on the next chapter as a Rider with new head coach, Corey Mace, whom he is excited to work under.

“Maybe a month ago, when he first got hired we kind of bumped into each other at the stadium. A few minutes with him is everything you guys in the media see and online. That’s who he is. He was kind of one of the first guys to send me a message about how pumped he is for the season and that I’m back,” he said.

“He’s the real deal. I’ve never had more coaches or players reach out to me than I’ve had with Coach Mace saying what a good guy he is,” he added.

Mace was adamant he wanted to be heavily involved with the community and live in Regina year round, which are two things Lauther is known for.

The kicker was the recipient of the prestigious Tom Pate Memorial Award this past November, which is presented to a CFL Players’ Association member “who demonstrates supreme sportsmanship and exemplary contributions to his team and his community.”

Lauther has been the face behind numerous community campaigns with the Roughriders and has been a well-known ambassador for KidSport. In 2023, he established “The Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic Charity Hockey Game.”

“The money is going to the Rider Foundation … basically all the “Win with Wellness” presentations, Rider Readings, stuff that we go around the province in the winter, and a ton of other in-season activities. Basically the money runs through the foundation’s non-for-profit charity,” he explained.

“We’re just trying to raise money so we can keep going to these schools, do the mental health and wellness presentations, read to kids, promote reading in the province, and a number of other things across the province.”

The second annual hockey game is set for Feb.3 in Saskatoon and will feature former and current Roughriders as well as some big names in the hockey world. That includes former Olympian and Stanley Cup Champion, Ryan Getzlaf, who is the brother of Grey Cup Champion and former Saskatchewan Roughrider, Chris Getzlaf. Both will take part in the game.

“Myself, Brayden Lenius, Mitch Picton are all announced (for current players). There will be another one this week. A pretty big former Rider coming. Then there’s about five or six NHL players but I can’t say who yet,” said Lauther with a smirk.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. at Belsher Place. There will be events on and off the ice including autograph sessions. Tickets for the game are $25 for ages 13 and above. Children under 12 are free.