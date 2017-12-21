

CTV Regina





The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has no immediate plans to add more civilian members to its ranks.

The decision comes after changes in Saskatoon, where the board of police commissioners recently decided to add two new members to its board, neither of whom will be elected officials.

The change would give unelected members a four to three majority.

Regina's board is made up by the mayor, two city councilors and two private citizens.

Regina mayor Michael Fougere says he's willing to discuss making changes, but nothing will happen in 2018.