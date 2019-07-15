

CTV Regina





SaskEnergy says there is no public danger after a decommissioned underground gas storage cavern erupted on Monday morning.

Residents in the area heard a loud roar around 6 a.m. as salt water and natural gas were sprayed into the air.

SaskEnergy says this is the first time a decommissioned cavern has erupted and the Crown doesn’t know what caused the pressure to build. A grid road south of Harbour Landing was blocked on Monday because SaskEnergy was concerned there may be another eruption.

There was no danger to the public, SaskEnergy said.

The Crown will assess whether the release caused any damage to neighbouring farmland.