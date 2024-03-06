No Regina Folk Festival for 2024, event will return in 2025, organization says

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) says after a hiatus in 2024, it will be able to continue operations in the future with plans to return in the summer of 2025.

“Your support—be it generous funding and donations, volunteer time, or kind words of understanding—has ensured the continuation of the Regina Folk Festival,” a news release said.

It was also announced that while summer programming will not take place in 2024, work is in progress to “change for the better.”

In June 2023, RFF announced that it was facing a serious "financial crisis" and put out a call for donations and community support.

“We are taking a fallow year; a year away from summer festival programming to rebuild our resources and vision in a reality that's still in flux for presenting arts organizations across Canada after the economic challenges resulting from the pandemic,” the release said.

The 53rd edition of the Regina Folk Festival is scheduled to run Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2025.

The festival has said tickets purchased for the 2024 show will be honoured at the 2025 festival.

In lieu of a 2024 festival, RFF says a concert series will be presented throughout 2024, with more details coming in the future.

RFF says in the immediate future people are still encouraged to donate, volunteer or sign up as a sponsor.

RFF has been a local attraction in Regina since 1969.