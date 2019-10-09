REGINA -- A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Quebec Street around 1:45 a.m. According to police, the suspect fled the area before they arrived.

A 22-year-old man was taken to the Regina General Hospital with a stab wound. Police say his condition has stabilized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.