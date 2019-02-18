

The international moose battle between Moose Jaw and Norway wages on.

Dave Carroll, a Halifax musician, released his own song over the weekend in response to “Moose Truce.”

“Moose Truce” was written by Ganic and Vimarida — and wants the communities to be the “bigger moose” and end the fight.

But Carroll says “No Way Norway” and he wants Mac the Moose to reclaim the title of World’s Tallest Moose.

Norway’s moose took the title from Mac in 2015. That moose is 30 centimetres taller than Mac.

Moose Jaw plans to give Mac a bigger rack so he can be the tallest once again.