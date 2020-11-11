REGINA -- A McDonald’s restaurant on North Albert St. in Regina has been closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, the chain said an employee at the 525 Albert At. N location reported that they had tested positive on Wednesday. The restaurant said it shut down the location immediately for thorough cleaning and sanitizing by a third party.

All staff who were in close contact with the employee have been asked to self quarantine until more information is available. The company said the employee last worked on Nov. 6 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Based on recommendations from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, anyone who visited the restaurant during the affected times should self-monitor for symptoms. If COVID-19 symptoms develop, call HealthLine 811.