North Central house fire under investigation

Regina firefighters fought an early morning house blaze in the city’s North Central neighbourhood.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of Garnet Street at 7:50 a.m

Firefighters witnessed smoke coming from the main floor of the home.

The fire was contained to one floor and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was on scene following the blaze.