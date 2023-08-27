North Central house fire under investigation
Crews from the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house in North Central over the weekend.
At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, fire crews responded to the house blaze on the 1100 block of Rae Street.
The house was searched and firefighters confirmed no one was inside.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation.
