North Regina home significantly damaged in Friday morning fire
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 9:24AM CST
A home in Regina's Walsh Acres was significantly damaged in a fire on March. 5, 202. (@Regina_Fire/Twitter)
REGINA -- A north Regina home was damaged after a fire broke out early on Friday morning, according to Regina Fire & Protective Services
In a tweet, the fire department said crews were called to a structure fire in the 4900 block of Juniper Dr., around 2:30 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene, the occupants had safely evacuated from the home.
The fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes and damaged the home significantly.
Fire said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.