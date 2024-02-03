REGINA
    North Regina Little League named Team of the Year at Sask. Sports Awards

    Regina North made history, being the first team from YQR to win a game at the Little League World Series.
    The North Regina Little League Major All-Stars were given the Team of the Year Award at the recent Saskatchewan Sports Awards.

    The team were the first to represent Saskatchewan at the Little League World Series since 2002.

    Although their World Series run may have ended early, the team left the competition with a win, something no team from Regina has done before.

    Olympic diver Rylan Wiens was named the Male Athlete of the Year and Canadian 3X3 star Paige Crozon was named Female of the Year.

    The 2023 Saskatchewan Sport Awards was held on Feb. 1 at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina.

