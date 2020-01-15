REGINA -- Since the end of December, the Walmart in Regina’s north end has donated 36,000 pounds of canned goods to the Regina Food Bank after a fire in the store earlier that month.

Food bank workers have been busy making sure the food is free of any smoke damage and they’re sorting out the food as fast as they can.

The organization is asking people to consider volunteering their time to help sort donations. The food bank says every hour someone volunteers allows the bank to feed five to 10 more people.

The food bank says January can be a slow month for donations, and there is currently enough food to last about a month.