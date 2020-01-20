REGINA -- The Walmart on Rochdale Boulevard in north Regina will open its doors on Tuesday morning after a fire forced it to close for several weeks last month.

The store will open to the public again at 7 a.m.

A 12-year-old boy allegedly set paper towel on fire inside the store on Dec. 10, 2019. He has been charged with arson in relation to the incident. He remains in custody.

Walmart says the store isn't fully stocked yet, but employees are working to get the store ready for its re-opening.

The company donated 36,000 pounds of food to the Regina Food Bank.