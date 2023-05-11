North Stars open Centennial Cup on winning note

The SJHL champion Battlefords North Stars edged the Kam River Fighting Walleye of the SIJHL 4-1 to open tournament play at the Centennial Cup Junior A National Championship tournament.

Steven Kesselring had a goal and an assist for the North Stars while goaltender Josh Kotai turned aside 23 of 24 shots on goal. The Battlefords had a strong first period, firing 15 shots on goal and recording a pair of goals. The Stars were extremely disciplined taking just four minutes in penalties.

The Battlefords have Friday off and will return to action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CDT when they take on the host, Portage La Prairie Terriers.