Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.
Described as a “prolonged period of extreme heat” by Environment Canada, daily high temperatures are set to exceed 30 C.
The daily highs combined with nightly lows nearing 15 C were identified as the reason for the warnings.
Almost all of northern Saskatchewan is under the current heat warning, with exception of the Uranium City - Camsell Portage area.
The northwest corner of the province is currently under an air quality advisory due to wildfires near Lake Athabasca.
The City of Lloydminister as well Prince Albert were also named in the heat warnings.
Towns such as Maple Creek and Shaunavon are just some of the communities set to be affected in the southwest corner.
A system is forecast to enter the province on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada. The system is set to moderate temperatures and put an end to the heat warning.
Environment Canada warns of the effects of extreme heat, which can lead to heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
The federal weather agency advises the public to call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks; symptoms and precautions associated with heat.
To report severe weather, Environment Canada encourages the public to email SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.
