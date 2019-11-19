Not a Grinchy trick: Grinch back for photos at Victoria Square Shopping Centre this year
The Grinch takes a break from photos at Victoria Square Shopping Centre (Katherine Hill / CTV Regina)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 12:08PM CST
REGINA -- After the success of a wonderful, awful idea last year, the Grinch will be back taking photos at Victoria Square Shopping Centre for the 2019 holiday season.
Cosplayer Rob Folk will be back behind his green façade Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.
In 2018, Folk's heart grew three sizes from all of the support from the community. Some days, lineups went out the door.
Santa will also be back, posing for photos every day starting Nov. 26.