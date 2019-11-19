REGINA -- After the success of a wonderful, awful idea last year, the Grinch will be back taking photos at Victoria Square Shopping Centre for the 2019 holiday season.

Cosplayer Rob Folk will be back behind his green façade Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

In 2018, Folk's heart grew three sizes from all of the support from the community. Some days, lineups went out the door.

Santa will also be back, posing for photos every day starting Nov. 26.