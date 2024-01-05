'Not just that statistic': Sask. parents highlight impact of homicide on community

Recently released homicide statistics point to a 50 per cent increase from 2019 to 2023. While those numbers are concerning, for many people, they aren’t just numbers.

“When we’re talking about it, it’s not just a number. These are human lives that are lost to senseless acts of violence and that’s why it was so important for us to put that number out there,” said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner for the Sask. RCMP.

Few people are able to comprehend this reality in the same way that Brian and Debbie Gallagher can.

Their daughter, Megan Gallagher, was murdered and her body was disposed of in a river near Saskatoon back in 2020.

“For every homicide victim, there’s parents. Two parents or more, there’s brothers, sisters, cousins, aunties, friends, it’s not just the one person that was taken, it affects your community. It’s not just that statistic,” Debbie said.

Megan was described as a girl with a big heart who was an incredibly caring mother. She was also on her way to becoming a professional chef before her life was cut short.

The victims of homicides in Saskatchewan and across the rest of the country are disproportionately Indigenous women and girls. This is a fact that Brian Gallagher echoed to his children.

“Saskatchewan is ground zero for MMIWG2S. I encouraged my kids to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of the things going on in our society and as Indigenous people, we live a different reality and people see us differently,” he said.

While it is impossible to determine exactly why these numbers are rising, RCMP expressed that the increase in gang violence and activity within the province is a contributing factor, something they saw on the rise in the time following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things such as gang violence we certainly saw during the pandemic, people wanting to find that sense of belonging and unfortunately gangs offered that to some individuals,” Blackmore said.

Moving forward, amendments have been made to Bill C-48 of the Criminal Code intended to target prolific violent offenders through bail provisions. However, the Gallaghers are skeptical these amendments will result in the kind of improvements they would like to see.

“If you just look at the numbers of people right now who are out in warrants or sanctions right now, it’s alarming. It’s mind boggling, the whole judicial system, not just the bail or early release or parole needs to be reinvented but the whole judicial system,” Debbie said.

Of the cases reported, 84 per cent have been solved, and nearly half of the time, the perpetrator was on conditional bail, parole, or probation at the time of the offence.