'Not practical numbers': Teachers' union, school division raise questions about Sask. remote learning plan
As Saskatchewan’s newest Crown corporation continues to materialize, more questions have been raised as to why it was even needed in the first place.
On May 2, following session at the legislature, Education Minister Dustin Duncan claimed that the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask. DLC) would save $13 million in operational costs for public school divisions across the province.
“We think for the public school divisions, it'll save about $13 million in operations that will no longer be borne by the public school divisions, and it could be in the neighborhood of 250 teachers that they continue to have funding for, but now don't have the expense related to online learning,” Duncan said.
That quote didn’t sit well with everyone, including the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).
“What it means for us is we're being forced to pay for courses that, if I look at what we’ve used before, we won't be using. So they [the Ministry of Education] front loaded a cost of $600,000 — removed it from our budget. They estimated over 1,300 courses that our kids would take and our kids have typically taken about 110 online courses, so that means a pretty big hit to our budget right off the top,” PVSD Education Board Chair Janet Kotylak, told CTV News.
“That'll prevent us to from doing some other things in our classrooms, where we need to invest, by pulling that money right out of the top.”
Meanwhile, STF President Samantha Becotte said it has been raising concerns over the course of this year about the need for the new corporation.
“School divisions have been doing their best to meet the needs of all of their students. In some cases, that means creating online courses and millions and millions of dollars from school divisions have been invested into the creation of distance learning programs that meet the local needs of their students. So when this came about, we were shocked,” she told CTV News on Wednesday.
“It [Sask. DLC] seems to just add another layer of complexity on top of a system that is struggling.”
Kotylak described the work around the Sask. DLC as “an evolving process,” with just “bits and pieces,” of information surrounding the Crown corporation with the education sector in Saskatchewan.
“What we know at this point is it was initially presented to us as a fee-for-service. So we expected that we would pay only for the classes that students registered for and then they came out with taking $600,000 off of our budget,” she said.
Kotylak said PVSD itself has $261,000 less to spend this year than last, despite growing enrollment and “extreme” inflationary pressures.
“Our per-student funding for 202-324 is $12,392. That's less than we would have been funded in 2015-16. If you look at our growth and the inflationary piece, we should be at $14,284 [per student]. So we can't afford this $600,000 hit on the DLC,” she said.
When asked if the ministry expected another additional $600,000 per year for use of the Sask. DLC, Kotylak said she wasn’t sure.
“We don't know how they arrived at that [$600,000 figure]. They seem to estimate 1,300 courses is what our kids would take. But we had them enrolled in 110 last year. So when they come up with numbers that they've estimated and they're not practical numbers, we don't really know where it's going,” said Kotylak.
Overall, Kotylak described the communication between divisions and government on Sask. DLC as “less than a collaborative process.”
“They [the Ministry of Education] definitely set the rules and didn't give us a lot of advance warning and didn't consult with us on how it would all work. It was mandated and mandated to public boards. So it happened really fast,” she added.
For Becotte and the STF, she said she doesn’t see how the Sask. DLC would offer any savings for school divisions, unless you’re speaking of potential job loss.
“All I see are potential cuts that are coming to teaching positions or extra programs that schools are already providing or trying to provide for their students,” she said.
“So we know that the provincial government has put $23 million towards the Crown Corporation for the upcoming school year and then in addition to that, there's about $13 million that school divisions, out of estimate, are going to be required to give back in tuition to the Sask. Distance Learning Center. So really, I don't see where that saving is occurring, I see it as being an extra cost.”
Instead of setting up Sask. DLC, Becotte said she would have sent the estimated $39 million back into school divisions to invest in the already set-in-place processes.
When it comes to the actual delivery of these distance classes, Becotte said she worries about smaller and remote rural communities, there are still students who want to learn in a traditional setting.
“With the Sask. DLC clawing back some of the some of the tuition from school divisions, and requiring school divisions to provide that to the Sask. DLC, it starts to create additional complexities,” she said.
“When we talk about rural divisions, I worry that it's going to result in the closure of schools. Whereas in urban divisions, it will still result in the cuts of programming and the cuts of teachers and those school divisions, but it might not close a school in those locations.”
The Sask. DLC has had a lot of interest early on, as the ministry received 500 applications to work at the new corporation, according to a press release Tuesday.
But STF believes there’s a larger reason for it.
“We've heard that they're capping class sizes within the Distance Learning Center at 25, whereas students in person are not getting capped. So you have a teacher who has an option of teaching a (grade) 7/8 split with 38 students, which is a reality that I've heard about in Saskatchewan, versus teaching 25 students at the same level online,” Becotte said.
CTV News was not able to interview Education Minister Duncan Wednesday, but was told a statement would be provided.
A statement was not received by the time of publication.
Sask. DLC stated that none of its representatives were able to speak to CTV News before publication.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A jury has concluded that British singer Ed Sheeran's hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' didn't copy key components of Marvin Gaye's classic tune 'Let's Get It On.'
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but ignore the King's coronation. Read correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin's story explaining why on CTVNews.ca.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
'I can't afford $1,800 a month': London, Ont. woman evicted on her 83rd birthday
Christel Barrett did not expect to be crying on her 83rd birthday. The London octogenarian and her daughter Deborah Barrett were two of 20 tenants of 1270 and 1280 Webster St. who received eviction notices by their landlord.
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.
-
Gordon Lightfoot found part of his 'characteristic sound' from Sask. guitarist
Many music fans are remembering Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Residents in the Prince Albert, Sask. area are also remembering a talented musician who played with him.
-
'Not practical numbers': Teachers' union, school division raise questions about Sask. remote learning plan
As Saskatchewan's newest Crown corporation continues to materialize, more questions have been raised as to why it was even needed in the first place.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
-
'We can't afford it': High gas prices keeping RV owners parked
High gas prices throughout the province is keeping RV owners parked, forcing them to put the brakes on their vacation plans.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
-
Prescribed burn near Banff out of control: Parks Canada
A prescribed burn by Parks Canada near the town of Banff soon got out of control, creating some tense moments Wednesday night.
-
Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Calgary man
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing from the community of Cedarbrae.
Edmonton
-
Wildfires force more evacuations, alerts across central and northern Alberta
Alberta's busy wildfire week continued Wednesday evening when some rural residents near the towns of Ponoka and Drayton Valley were forced out of their homes.
-
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
-
Former NHLer, Oilers star Petr Klima dies at 58
Former Czech forward and NHL star Petr Klima has died at the age of 58, the Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
Someone let a baby announce the TTC subway stops and people are loving it
Toronto transit riders were met with an adorable surprise this week after it appears someone let a young child announce the subway stops over the intercom.
-
Fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school
A fire broke out in a classroom at an elementary school in Toronto's east end late Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
A teen driver was hospitalized after the stolen car she was driving slammed into a west Ottawa home.
-
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Vancouver
-
B.C. resort celebrates reemergence of 2 Grizzly bears from hibernation
For the 22nd year in a row, two Grizzly bears living at a popular B.C. resort have reemerged from hibernation.
-
1 man 'seriously injured' after arrest in Vancouver, IIO investigating
One man was seriously injured after being arrested by Vancouver police Sunday, prompting an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.
-
Judge describes B.C. man convicted of illicit drug trafficking as 'purveyor of death'
A B.C. judge called a man convicted of drug trafficking a "purveyor of death" while handing down a 12-year sentence for a slew of charges.
Montreal
-
Black man handcuffed while trying enter his own car sues Montreal police for $125K
A Montreal resident who was captured in a viral video last fall showing him in handcuffs while trying to enter his own vehicle is suing the police for $125,000.
-
This Montreal restaurant is paying staff an $80,000 salary
Like many industries, the restaurant sector is rethinking how it's doing things and one Montreal eatery is offering attractive salaries
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
Vancouver Island
-
Colwood man facing multiple charges after violent carjacking
An 18-year-old Colwood man is facing a raft of charges, including assault causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer, after a taxicab was violently carjacked last month.
-
Vancouver Island film industry keeps close eye on Hollywood writers strike
Film industry experts on Vancouver Island are keeping a close watch on the writers strike in Hollywood.
-
B.C. to provide update on law to combat sharing of intimate images without permission
B.C.'s attorney general is expected to provide an update Thursday about the steps the province has taken to prevent the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.
Atlantic
-
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
-
N.S. mass shooting: Province launches community support website
A new website for people living in areas affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting was launched at noon Thursday.
-
Federal minister defends enforcement since elver fishery closure in the Maritimes
The office of federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says enforcement efforts are continuing in the Maritimes' baby eel fishery since the season was closed last month amid allegations of poaching and violence.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
-
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
-
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
Kitchener
-
Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
-
Province contributing $4-million for vaccine manufacturing expansion in Cambridge, Ont.
The Ontario government is spending $4-million to support a partnership that will see vaccine manufacturing expanded in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Highway 403 closed in Brantford for police investigation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed Highway 403 eastbound and westbound through Brantford for a police investigation.