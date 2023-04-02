Not quite spring; Snowfall warnings in effect for southeast Sask.

For residents in the province’s southeast regions, winter is not yet finished. Snowfall warnings across the area are currently in effect.

In an alert issued at 9:38 Sunday morning, Environment Canada warned of a system tracking across the southern prairies that is set to deliver 10 to 15 centimetres of snow for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

The warning area includes many communities east of Weyburn and Estevan and south of Esterhazy.

Among the centres affected are Moosomin, Carlyle, Kipling, Wolseley, Stoughton and Oxbow.

“The snow will be heavy at times, and may accumulate quickly and cause reductions in visibility. As well, gusty north-easterly winds combined with the falling snow will lead to blowing snow in open areas, further reducing visibilities,” the warning read.

The snowfall is set to taper off overnight on Sunday, Environment Canada said.

COLDER THAN AVERAGE

The colder than average temperatures and the latest snowfall is no surprise, according to the federal weather service.

The delay in warning of the spring season and the added snow is connected to ongoing severe weather in the United States.

“I think that's just still the hangover effects that we're having the jet stream, which is the delineator, between the cold air to the north, and the warmer air to the south, is sitting well, south of us, it's going through California, giving them more headaches through the southern United States, giving them tornadoes and severe storms. So that's where all the energy and the warmth is way down there,” meteorologist Terri Lang told CTV News.

Lang went on to explain that spring and fall see the most intense snowfalls in the province, especially for southern Saskatchewan.

“These Colorado lows tend to move up from Colorado and because they're kind of moving up from the south they're tapping into the warmer moist air so that tends to give us our heaviest snowfall of the year,” Lang said.

Alerts and forecasts can be found on Environment Canada’s website while updates on road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.