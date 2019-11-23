REGINA — Santa’s sleigh might be grounded for him to parade through Regina on Sunday, but the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to take to the skies.

The 402 “City of Winnipeg” Squadron will fly over the Santa Claus Parade on Sunday at 12 p.m.

The air force says the planes will fly no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle in their path.

The parade kicks off at 12 p.m. at Wheaton Kia at Second Avenue North and Albert Street. It will head north on Albert Street, wrapping up with pictures, hot chocolate and treats at the Northgate Mall.