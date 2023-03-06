'Not the ideal situation': Province concerned with proposed boundary change due to overcrowding

Over the weekend, the Regina Public School Board announced a proposed boundary change that would affect about 200 students at Harbour Landing School, something the provincial government finds concerning.

The change would affect students using bus routes and those students would attend Ethos Milliken School for the upcoming 2023 school year.

The provincial government committed to building a new school in the area over two years ago.

“With the way Harbour Landing developed, I think a lot quicker than everybody thought including the city (of Regina), Dustin Duncan, minister of education, said. “We have the issue of, where do you build the school?”

Construction on a new school in the Harbour Landing community is not expected to begin until 2026, forcing the school board to propose the boundary changes.

The government is hoping details can be worked out with the City of Regina soon.

“Certainly that is not the ideal situation,” Duncan explained. “Our hope was that the school would progress a lot quicker than it obviously has but until you have the land available, you can’t build a school.”

Harbour Landing School was built for approximately 650 students with current enrolment surpassing 1,100 students.

“The boundary change really is because we were at the point of having to make a decision,” Adam Hicks, school board trustee, explained. “There is no more waiting, we have been promised a school, we have been hoping for this school, it was supposed to be opening this coming year.”

Harbour Landing School will hold an open house on Thursday March 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to hear feedback from the community regarding the boundary change, before the school board makes its final decision.