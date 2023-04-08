'Not worth it': Regina police catch driver exceeding highway speeds by more than 40 km/h

Speeding isn’t worth it. That’s the latest message from Regina police as it announced that officers caught and penalized a driver for travelling far over the 100 km/h speed limit.

In a message to social media, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) announced that officers caught a driver in the Regina area travelling 141 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver faced a $578 fine for exceeding the speed limit by 41 km/h.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), if a driver is caught travelling more than 35 km/h over the posted speed limit, the penalty increases to $8 a kilometre while the base line increases to $170 from a standard $100.