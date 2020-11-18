REGINA -- The Athol Murray College of Notre dame has apologized after allegations one of its students used a racial slur against a member of the Yorkton Terriers at a game on Monday.

The school's president, who was in the stands on Monday night, told CTV News Regina that he did not hear the slur himself, but that it was brought to his attention by a member of the Terriers coaching staff following the game in Wilcox.

He called the incident a “one-off”.

“If it happened, there’s definitely no place for this type of unacceptable behavior, period,” Rob Palmarin, president of Athol Murray College of Notre Dame, said. “If it happened, we’re still investigating the person or persons responsible for the action, they will be held accountable.”

Palmarin also said he’d like to apologize to the Yorkton Terriers organization.

He said that any discipline taken against the student who allegedly uttered the slur will be an internal matter.

VIDEO SHOWS APPARENT LACK OF PHYSICAL DISTANCING

A video posted to Tik tok, which has since been deleted, appeared to show a lack of physical distancing by Notre Dame students at Monday evening’s SJHL game.

Notre Dame College is adjusting it’s practice of COVID-19 public health guidelines after a social media video of a Monday night SJHL game appeared to show students failing to remain physically distant.

CTV News Regina has reached out to the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for their responses to the video.

VICTIM OF ALLEGED SLUR SPEAKS OUT

The player who was targeted by the alleged slur identified himself in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

“This definitely hurt, I’ve put up with a lot of racism in my life and I’ve tried to be a positive influence to bring change to it so this obviously set me off,” Kishaun Gervais wrote on Facebook. “I will never be ashamed of my Jamaican and Native descent, l am proud of who l am and l will continue to try be a positive voice for racial equality.”