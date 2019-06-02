The Regina Flying Club says a world-wide shortage of pilots makes it an ideal industry for young people to consider.

An annual open house hosted by the club took place in Regina on Sunday, and gave the public a glimpse inside a variety of aircrafts. While the event is a fun opportunity for people to take part in plane rides, sit inside a variety of machines and learn the basics of aviation, the flying club is also hoping to entice more people to join.

“There’s quite a shortage of pilots in Canada and around the world,” Doug McNair, the president of the Regina Flying Club said. “We’re trying to create that awareness that it’s a great industry to be a part of if you have any interest at all.”

McNair said the shortage of pilots is partially due to a surge of commercial airlines and because of a high number of retirements in the industry. He believes the flying club can help open the door for people who have an interest.

“We have a flight school here as well. You can actually get your training here at the Regina Flying Club and you can go on to fly for the airlines, or you can fly for air ambulance or go on to the military,” he said.

Patrick Hollock, a military pilot instructor who was at the open house, said the military also sees that shortage.

“These kind of events are great for trying to inspire the future generations,” Hollock said.

The Flying Club is open to anyone in the area with an interest in aviation. It currently has more than 200 members and 100 students.