Some Regina students are reusing pieces of the city’s past to get in the holiday spirit and fundraise for a school trip.

Students from Winston Knoll Collegiate’s band and choir programs are wrapping presents at Northgate Mall to help pay for their annual school trip.

“Everybody who volunteers gets a percentage of the money we make to go towards our personal cost for the trip,” said Jude Blackwell, a grade 12 student.

But this year a donation of blueprints from the Civic Museum of Regina has them wrapping with building designs instead of the usual gift paper.

“On the eighth a guy came and asked us if we could use the blueprints to wrap gifts because it’s better for the environment and they wanted to donate them to us,” said Blackwell.

Plans with historical value have been returned to the museum, but the ones that do not get a second life and help cut down on Christmas waste. Designs that once helped with the construction of the city now create a greener Christmas.

“All of these blueprints and plans would’ve just been thrown out and now we’re using them for something,” said Blackwell.

The group will continue wrapping presents until Christmas Eve, and they do not expect supply to be an issue.

“There’s probably I bet you 5000 plans at least here. I’ve got three big boxes and some of them have 15 plans in each roll and these boxes are full,” said Denise Deiana, a member of the Knoll Area Music Parents Association.

Based on a report by Cole Davenport