Nunchakus, firearm and fentanyl seized in Regina drug bust
A 40-year-old woman and 39-year-old man are facing drug and weapon related charges following an investigation by Regina Police Service’s (RPS) street gangs unit and SWAT team.
A search warrant was executed on Aug. 10 at a home on the 800 block of Cameron Street after police had reason to believe the occupants were involved in drug trafficking and in possession of guns and stolen property, a news release read.
RPS said officers seized a loaded .22 caliber rifle, nunchakus, 43.18 grams of fentanyl, 39.25 grams of cocaine and 152.25 grams of methamphetamine, cash and evidence of drug trafficking.
Both of the accused are jointly facing a total of nine charges, including unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.
The 40-year-old woman was also charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or weapon.
Both suspects made their first court appearances on Aug. 11.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors expand paid parking, cut community funding to trim budget
Saskatoon city councillors found some modest savings Tuesday in the third special budget meeting this summer to grapple with budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.
-
As Sask. forms new police service; critics question lack of oversight
The Saskatchewan Party government has begun establishing a new provincial police service, but the minister in charge says it won't have an oversight body until boots are on the ground.
-
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Highway 3 sends one to hospital: RCMP
A crash involving a semi truck that took place south of Carman, Man., has sent one person to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
'Not bad bears': Churchill seeing increase in polar bear sightings
Polar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.
-
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Calgary
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
-
Police seek additional information on fatal shooting at Market Mall
Calgary police are looking for help from the public in connection with a fatal shooting at Market Mall.
-
Fairmont Palliser guests flood street after fire breaks out in iconic hotel's basement
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Fairmont Palliser on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in the basement.
Edmonton
-
Second person dies after plane crash east of Edmonton
A second person has died after a plane crash near Tofield last week.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
Here's what wildfires in the Northwest Territories look like from outer space
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
Toronto
-
Toronto exploring new taxes, parking levy to tackle budget deficit
Officials in Toronto are proposing several measures to tackle the budget crisis facing Canada's largest city, including raising the land-transfer tax on high-value homes, increasing the vacant homes tax from one to three per cent, and a new commercial parking levy.
-
Ontario launches review of supervised consumption centres after deadly shooting near Toronto site
The province’s ministry of health has launched a “critical incident review” of supervised consumption centres in Ontario following the death of a woman struck by a stray bullet near a Toronto site in the city’s east end last month.
-
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Ottawa
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Two new cases of mpox in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man dies from apparent self-inflicted gun wound during police interaction, IIO investigating
The death of a man who allegedly shot himself during an interaction with Mackenzie RCMP on Tuesday is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.
Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump. Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
-
Lasso fest: Who's playing at Montreal's country music festival this weekend
The twang of country music will fill the air at Parc Jean-Drapeau this Friday and Saturday, with Nashville megastars, indie-folk darlings and local up-and-comers in the lineup. Here's a peek at (just some) of the acts you can catch this weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Hullo ferries sets sail between Nanaimo, Vancouver after 2-day delay
After a two-day delay in launching British Columbia's newest ferry service, the inaugural sailing of the Hullo foot-passenger ferry left Nanaimo for Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
-
Multiple fires that closed Malahat highway 'very suspicious'
A series of brush fires that forced officials to close a section of the Malahat highway on Tuesday night have been deemed suspicious.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
-
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
-
Officer involved in suspicious traffic stop identified: Saint John police
Saint John police say they have identified the man who was accused of allegedly impersonated an officer last month during a traffic stop.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Wanted northern man arrested, charged following an ATV traffic stop
A 36-year-old resident Smooth Rock Falls is facing numerous criminal charges including eight offences under the Highway Traffic Act following a traffic stop on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police investigating after scooter rider found with life-threatening injuries
Guelph police are investigating after a man who had been riding a scooter was found by the side of the road with life-threatening head injuries.
-
Staff at local thrift stores say donations are 'really down from where we need them to be'
The rising cost of living could be the reason why many thrift stores in Waterloo Region are seeing a decline in donations this year.
-
Tenants of Guelph apartment fear homelessness as eviction date approaches
Tenants of 90 Carden Street in Guelph are worried they may become homeless as their September eviction date approaches.