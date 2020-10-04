REGINA -- Staffing shortages are causing obstetrical services to be temporarily disrupted at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said in a news release on Saturday the disruption will be effective until 8 a.m. on Friday.

During the disruption, the unit will only be accepting imminent and emergent deliveries.

The SHA said expectant mothers should call the Yorkton Regional Health Centre at 306-782-2401 at the first signs of labour to allow enough time for risk assessment, consultation and a safe plan for delivery.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was recently declared at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Obstetrical services remain available in Moosomin, Estevan, Humboldt and Regina.