REGINA -- Ocean Man First Nation, located approximately 115 kilometres southeast of Regina, has completed two solar projects as a part of SaskPower’s Power Generation Partnership Program (PGPP).

The solar projects, which are owned and managed by Ocean Man First Nation, will contribute one megawatt of energy to Saskatchewan’s grid and create enough energy to power around 200 homes in the province, according to SaskPower.

Ocean Man’s chief said the project is “a big deal for (the) small community” and the First Nation is proud to have built the solar panels independently.

“These things can be challenging during the best of times but Ocean Man built our solar panel project during COVID. Our own guys were part of the construction crew and are still working in the industry,” Chief Connie Big Eagle said in a press release.

Big Eagle added that Ocean Man has been successful in the oil and gas industry, and is excited to venture into renewable resources.

The solar panels are the first First Nations-owned project under the PGPP.