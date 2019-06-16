

CTV Regina





The Ochapowace First Nation celebrated a milestone on Saturday as it officially opened up a new Petro-Canada Station.

The station is located on Ochapowace owned land around four kilometres east of Regina.

The First Nation is excited by the prospect of adding more jobs and fostering partnerships with other industries in the area, through the new station.

“A beautiful celebration for the nation of Ochapowace along with its community members, its community elders and especially our nation members that reside in the city of Regina,” said Chief Margaret Bear, of the Ochapowace First Nation. “This is a longtime vision to be a proud, prosperous and unified sovereign nation.”

The gas station is the 40th of its kind located on First Nations-owned land in Canada.