Odell Willis handed maximum fine for hit on Zach Collaros
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros looks downfield for a receiver during first half CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 5:24PM CST
B.C. Lions defensive lineman Odell Willis has been fined the maximum amount for his high hit on Riders quarterback Zach Collaros last weekend.
Collaros was forced to leave Saturday’s game against the Lions on Saturday after the hit. The team cited “precautionary reasons” for his exit.
As per its policy, the CFL didn’t disclose the amount of the fine.