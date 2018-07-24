

CTV Regina





An off-duty RCMP officer has been charged with impaired driving near Assiniboia.

Police were called to a campground near Wood Mountain Provincial Park shortly after midnight on Sunday morning for a disturbance. When they arrived, the person in question had already left the campground.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and charged Sgt. Donald Duplissea of the Assiniboia detachment with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over .08.

Duplissea is scheduled to appear in court on August 9 at 10 a.m. in Assiniboia on the charges.

Duplissea has been with the RCMP for 15 years, he has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the charges.

An RCMP code of conduct investigation has been ordered.