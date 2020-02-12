REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Josiah St. John to a one-year contract.

St. John played for the Edmonton Eskimos last season. He's also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and B.C. Lions.

He was drafted first overall by the Riders in the 2016 CFL Draft and played in 22 games over three seasons with the team. Before his CFL career, he spent three years at the University of Oklahoma.