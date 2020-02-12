Offensive lineman Josiah St. John signs with Roughriders
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:18AM CST
Oklahoma tackle Josiah St. John is pictured before an NCAA college football game between Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP,Sue Ogrocki)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Josiah St. John to a one-year contract.
St. John played for the Edmonton Eskimos last season. He's also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and B.C. Lions.
He was drafted first overall by the Riders in the 2016 CFL Draft and played in 22 games over three seasons with the team. Before his CFL career, he spent three years at the University of Oklahoma.