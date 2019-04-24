

CTV Regina





An officer used a Taser to arrest a woman who was threatening to harm herself on Tuesday night, police say.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Arnason Street around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a 23-year-old woman threatening self-harm. According to police, the woman had a knife. Officers tried to negotiate with her, but she refused to drop her weapon.

Police say a Taser was deployed because the officer believed there was a high risk of death or serious bodily harm.

The woman was taken into custody after she dropped the knife. She suffered minor injuries and taken to hospital for assessment.