Officer injured in hit and run incident: Regina police

Two teenagers are facing a long list of charges after hit and run incident that left one officer with minor injuries, according to Regina police.

Early Saturday morning police saw a suspicious vehicle without a license plate turn into a dead end crescent.

When police exited their vehicles and attempted to approach the vehicle it accelerated towards them.

The officer that was injured had their leg pinned between the suspect vehicle and police cruiser.

Shortly after that, the vehicle was located by police who then deployed a spike belt near Broad Street and Dewdney Avenue, stopping the vehicle near the 500 block of Toronto Street.

After about 40 minutes of negotiations a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were both arrested.

The man is facing numerous charges including flight from a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer and theft of a motor vehicle. The woman was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police also learned the keys to the vehicle were stolen during a garage break and enter on Friday.

Both of the accused made their first court appearances Monday.