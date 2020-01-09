REGINA -- Four people are facing charges after police found meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday at around 8 p.m. police witnessed a vehicle travelling on Fourth Avenue near Albert Street, and recognized one of the vehicle occupants as a person wanted on outstanding warrants.

A traffic stop was performed and police discovered one of the men inside the vehicle was in breach of probation.

Police discovered a substance believed to be crystal meth in the vehicle. All four occupants were arrested.

Searches of the occupants that followed also revealed fentanyl and more crystal meth.

Three men, 41, 25 and 53, and a 32 year-old woman are charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking (amphetamine).

At the time of arrest the woman identified herself as a 25 year-old woman who had no involvement in the incident. When police were made aware of this, the woman was charged with obstruction.

The accused all appeared in court on Jan. 8.

The woman appeared on her additional obstruction charge on Jan. 9