Officers investigating following report of shooting in North Central area

Regina police are investigating a report of a shooting in the North Central area.

Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the 3300 block of 6th Avenue, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The alleged victim went to a nearby school for safety, which was put into secure-the building mode, police said.

When officers arrived, they attended to the victim, who was not physically injured.

The secure-the-building has since been lifted, according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details to come…