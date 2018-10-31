

Piapot First Nation remains under a state of emergency after its water treatment plant burned to the ground on Monday night.

Officials are now working to provide drinking water to the community.

The first nation is providing bottled water to affected residents and councillors are working to restore water to the area. Engineers plan to tap water from a nearby reservoir.

Donations of drinking water are pouring in from the Canadian Red Cross, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and nearby communities.

The Ministry of Government Relations says Piapot has been transporting water with a water hauler. There is also a plan to work with Muscowpetung First Nation for a longer-term solution to the shortage.

The community doesn’t have its own fire services. The province says those services are the responsibility of the first nation itself.

The ministry will provide emergency support, equipment or training to communities upon request.