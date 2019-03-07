

CTV Regina





Regina police have charged an Okanese First Nation man with several gun charges after disturbance on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to two men allegedly fighting at a house on the 200 block of College Avenue East at around 11:30 p.m.

The two men were found at the house when police arrived. Police said one of them was suffering from minor injuries. Officers also found guns and two knives.

Richard Aaron Stonechild, 27, of Okanese First Nation is facing several gun-related charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Richard Stonechild made his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Thursday.

Ryan Bradley Stonechild, 27, of Regina was also arrested and charged with failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

The first court appearance for Ryan Stonechild will be April 18 in Regina Provincial Court.