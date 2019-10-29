REGINA -- Regina city council voted 6-5 Monday night to not use the old Mosaic stadium site, also known as old Taylor Field, as an interim parking lot.

According to administration producing a report looking at the cost, options, implications, construction timeline and potential revenue for restoring the old Mosaic stadium site into an interim parking lot would cost around $25,000. The cost would be from working with engineering firms, geotechnical studies, topographical surveys, pre-designs, traffic impact assessment.

Ultimately, the site is part of the revitalization initiative to have a 700 housing unit neighbourhood in the area. Council is just looking for ways to make use of the land in the process.

"The whole project is about 15 to 20 years in length, and it may take that long to fill it in. So, I think the issue is do we do recreation or do we do parking. Council said not to parking, maybe for some temporary recreational activities that could happen there,” Mayor of Regina Michael Fougere said.