Omicron Surge Plan updates announced by Sask. Health Authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) updated its Omicron Surge Plan due to an increase in staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The update includes five key strategies the SHA said will ensure patients continue to receive the best care possible.

The strategies are as follows:

Establishment of “Go Teams” that can quickly mobilize and deploy to help maintain continuity of key services;

Optimize acute care capacity and emergency department flow;

Maintain enhancements to Emergency Medical Services;

Implement key provincial human resource strategies to meet multiple system

Time-limited, targeted service slowdowns when/where required.

The updated plan would be put into action if the province experienced a significant rise in acute care patients in hospitals.

“As we scale up to meet the increased demand due to Omicron, we know it will impact our healthcare teams," Derek Miller, interim chief operating officer and lead for SHA's emergency response said in a release. "These strategies will help protect our ability to deliver essential lifesaving supports for those most in need, ensure any effects on services are as temporary as possible and position us to rapidly and safely return services to normal as pressures subside."

The province said additional updates will be given if there are service changes that may be required as demand increases.