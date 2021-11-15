'Once in a lifetime opportunity': Team Dunstone preparing for Olympic curling trials in front of hometown crowd

Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone, centre, makes a shot as lead Dustin Kidby, right, and second Kirk Muyres sweep while they play Team Quebec at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone, centre, makes a shot as lead Dustin Kidby, right, and second Kirk Muyres sweep while they play Team Quebec at the Brier in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Regina Top Stories