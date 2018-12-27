

CTV Regina





Regina Police say members including a SWAT team, crisis negotiators, and the Canine Unit were on scene in the 5300 block of McKenna Crescent in the city's southwest as part of an ongoing investigation Thursday night.

One person was taken into police custody as a result of the investigation. The arrest was made without injury to the suspect, members of the public or police.

According to police, charges are expected as a result of the incident, but no other details are being released at this time.