One arrested following string of fuel thefts in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police have arrested and charged one person involved in several recent fuel thefts, and believe there could be more people involved.

The thefts took place from Feb. 17 to March 7 at various locations throughout the city, according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

The incidents are believed to have occurred during the evening hours but it is not known how much has been stolen, police said.

Police advise businesses and residents to check for pools or puddles underneath their vehicles or around the fuel cap.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the MJPS.