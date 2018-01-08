A 43-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to four seperate robberies in the Yorkton area.

The first two robberies happened in Yorkton on November 16 and November 22, 2017. A third robbery happened in Melville on November 28, 2017.

The fourth robbery happened in Ituna around 6p.m. on Friday. A man was spotted entering a pharmacy where he allegedly stole various drugs. The next day, officers recieved a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near Kelliher around 4 :45 a.m. RCMP were able to locate a van and arrest the man.

Chris Chernoff of Yorkton, faces multiple robbery charges and weapons charges, in relation to robberies at separate businesses in, Yorkton, Melville and Ituna.

Chernoff is expected to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on January 16, 2018.