One dead after collision between SUV and semi near Springside: RCMP
A RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV News Yorkton
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:34PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 2:48PM CST
The driver of an SUV has died after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 16, approximately eight kilometres west of Springside.
According to Yorkton RCMP, a semi was heading west when it collided with an SUV heading east.
The driver of the semi had minor injuries, was transported to hospital in Yorkton and has since been released.
The highway reopened at around 6:30 a.m.
RCMP is still working to identify the victim and contact the family.