The driver of an SUV has died after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 16, approximately eight kilometres west of Springside.

According to Yorkton RCMP, a semi was heading west when it collided with an SUV heading east.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries, was transported to hospital in Yorkton and has since been released.

The highway reopened at around 6:30 a.m.

RCMP is still working to identify the victim and contact the family.