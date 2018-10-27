One dead after motor vehicle incident
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 5:00PM CST
One man is dead after a motor vehicle incident on the 100 block of Rose Street North Saturday morning.
Police responded to the incident around 10:30 a.m., along with EMS and the Regina Fire Department.
A man was taken to hospital with injuries that proved to be fatal, and he was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police are not releasing the victim’s identity at this time.